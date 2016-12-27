Heat's Goran Dragic: Questionable Tuesday with back spasms

Dragic is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to back spasms, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Dragic wasn't forced to miss any time due to the back injury after playing 34 minutes in the Heat's last game Friday against the Pelicans, but it appears the team's three-day break wasn't enough to put the issue behind him. He'll now be in jeopardy of sitting out Tuesday if his back fails to show improvement prior to tip off, potentially putting Tyler Johnson in store for a larger workload. Dragic had been excellent over the preceding five contests, averaging 23.0 points (on 47.7% shooting), 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 treys in 38.2 minutes per game.