Heat's Goran Dragic: Remains out Sunday
Dragic (back) will not play Sunday against the Pistons.
Dragic will be missing his third game of the Heat's last four games while he continues to struggle with nagging back spasms. Miami is dealing with a plethora of injuries, but Josh Richardson and Tyler Johnson are reliable backups in place of Dragic for the time being.
