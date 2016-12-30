Heat's Goran Dragic: Ruled out Friday with back issue

Dragic (back) will sit out Friday against the Celtics, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Dragic had missed Tuesday's game against the Thunder with back spasms, but returned to the lineup Thursday against the Hornets, logging five points, eight assists, three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes. As the underwhelming stat line suggested, Dragic was at less than full strength for that contest, with coach Erik Spoelstra indicating after the game that the point guard "probably shouldn't have been out there." Unsurprisingly, Dragic will get the second half of the back-to-back set off to aid his recovery. Josh Richardson is expected to move over to point guard to start in Dragic's place, but sixth man Tyler Johnson will likely end up seeing most of the duties at the position and shapes up as the more intriguing DFS entity.