Heat's Goran Dragic: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Thunder

Dragic (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Dragic didn't show any signs of dealing with the injury recently, seeing 34 minutes or more in each of the Heat's last six games. However, after testing out the injury during pregame warmups, he's apparently dealing with enough discomfort to need a night off, making his next opportunity to take the court on Thursday against the Hornets. Look for Tyler Johnson and Josh Richardson to pick up even more minutes in the backcourt now that Dragic has been ruled out.