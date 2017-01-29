Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 23 in Saturday's win

Dragic scored 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-103 win over the Pistons.

The Heat remain, well, hot, winning seven straight games, and Dragic has led the way with 23.3 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.3 steals during that streak. if he can stay healthy, he seems headed for a big second half and a career-best performance overall on the season.