Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 24 points in 42 minutes

Dragic finished with 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 42 minutes during the Heat's 98-86 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Dragic has been putting up solid numbers over the last four contests, posting 20.8 points (on 49.2 percent shooting) and 6.0 assists in 33 minutes per game. The 30-year-old guard has received 40 minutes or more four times this season, and he has been the driving force of the team's production on offense.