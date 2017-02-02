Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 27 Wednesday

Dragic scored 27 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 116-93 victory over the Hawks.

That makes it nine games in a row for the Heat, in large part due to Dragic's play at the point. He's averaging 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game over the nine-game win streak that has the Heat as the hottest team in basketball right now.

