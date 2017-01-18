Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores team-high 21 in Tuesday's win

Dragic scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 win over the Rockets.

He also committed a season-high six turnovers, but they didn't come back to bite the Heat. Since recovering from a back injury that cost him a few games around New Year's, Dragic is averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 boards, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals over his last seven contests.

