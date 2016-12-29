Heat's Goran Dragic: Starts at point guard Thursday
Dragic (back) will start at point guard for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Dragic was seen with a wrap around his back, so he's likely still dealing with some minor discomfort. He's going to attempt to play through the injury, although depending on how it feels throughout the game, it wouldn't be surprising if he ultimately saw his minutes limited a bit. Josh Richardson is slated to start at shooting guard next to Dragic, which means Rodney McGruder will head to the bench. Both of the aforementioned players should see a slight decrease in playing time with Dragic back in the lineup.
