Heat's Goran Dragic: Was 50 percent Thursday

Dragic (back) was at about 50 percent Thursday and "probably shouldn't have been out there," according to coach Erik Spoelstra, the Palm Beach Post's Anthony Chiang reports. He finished with five points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

It sounds like the tight back that made him questionable for Thursday's game ended up hurting his performance, and it showed in the numbers. The Heat travel to Boston for the second game of a back-to-back Friday, and given Spoelstra's comments, it would be surprising if Dragic was available for that contest. Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder would pick up extra minutes in the backcourt in that scenario.