Heat's Goran Dragic: Will play Thursday

Dragic (back) will play in Tuesday's matchup against the Suns.

Dragic was expected to play in this contest, so this news is unsurprising. The point guard has missed three of the last four games with a back injury. Barring any setbacks, he figures to be in line for as many minutes as he can handle, as the Heat are currently dealing with a plethora of injuries.

