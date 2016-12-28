Heat's Goran Dragic: Will travel with team on road trip

Dragic (back) is traveling with the Heat on their upcoming two-game road trip and is hopeful to be available for Thursday's tilt with the Hornets, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Dragic sat out Tuesday's game against the Thunder with back spasms, but the fact that he's traveling with the team offers encouragement that he'll be able to return to action in short order. The Heat are heading into a back-to-back set, as after Thursday's game, the team will face the Celtics on Friday, so Dragic could end up sitting out one of the contests even if his back is holding up better. For the time being, we'll label Dragic as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets, but further clarification on that front should come after the Heat's morning shootaround.