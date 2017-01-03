Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Condition improving, will visit doctor Wednesday

Coach Erik Spoelstra said Whiteside's (eye) condition was improving, and noted that the center will visit a doctor Wednesday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Whiteside has yet to receive clearance to fly while dealing with the right eye contusion, which resulted in him being ruled out for the opener of the Heat's six-game road trip Tuesday against the Suns. The eye examination should give the Heat a better idea when Whiteside might return, but it seems unlikely that he'll receive clearance to play in time for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday against the Kings in Sacramento. Look for Willie Reed to continue serving as the Heat's starting center, with Udonis Haslem and James Johnson (illness) likely to pick up extra minutes behind Reed.