Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Dealing with sprained ankle

Whiteside left Wednesday's game against the Nets early due to a sprained ankle, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Whiteside stated after the game that he "had a sprained ankle and should not have played." The team did not indicate any issue with the big man's ankle heading into the game, so the news is surprising. He exited the game after just 20 minutes of action, and recorded seven points, one rebound, one assists, and one block over that span. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but Whiteside's next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Bulls.