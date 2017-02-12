Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Saturday's loss

Whiteside scored 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 19 rebounds and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 loss to the 76ers.

Philly used with a smaller lineup most of the night with Joel Embiid (knee) unavailable, allowing Whiteside to dominate the glass but mostly making him an afterthought on offense. It's his 34th double-double of the season, putting him just seven shy of his 2015-16 career high with 27 games to go.