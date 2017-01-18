Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Tuesday's win

Whiteside scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 win over the Rockets.

With Clint Capela just returning to action from a leg injury and not able to take on a full workload, Whiteside was able to exploit the Rockets' lack of size inside to record his third double-double in four games and 27th of the season. In fact, in four games since returning from an eye injury of his own, Whiteside is averaging 18.5 points, 14.3 boards and 1.3 blocks, numbers right in line with his production on the season so far.