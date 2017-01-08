Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in return to lineup
Whiteside (eye) went for 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, and two blocks in 31 minutes during the Heat's 98-86 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Whiteside returned to the lineup after missing the last four games due to an eye injury, and the big man notched his 25th double-double of the season. He doesn't provide much in terms of assists or steals, and his free-throw percentage is among the worst in the league. Nevertheless, Whiteside is still impressing overall in his first year as the face of the Heat's franchise.
