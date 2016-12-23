Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in Thursday win

Whiteside managed 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, a steal and a block over 37 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 win over the Lakers.

Whiteside's superb December continues, as he's now rattled off six straight double-doubles, and accomplished the feat in eight of the last 11 games overall. The fifth-year pro managed his best night from the field since Dec. 3 against the Blazers, taking advantage of a Lakers squad that consistently has trouble with interior defense. Whiteside is now averaging 19.0 points, 14.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over 12 December games.