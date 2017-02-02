Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles Wednesday

Whiteside tallied 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 18 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 116-93 victory over the Hawks.

It was Whiteside's first double-double in his last five games played, which is good to see after missing a game with an ankle injury. His dominance on the glass against Dwight Howard lifted the Heat to a big lead that they held on to for the majority of the game. Look for Whiteside to have games similar to tonight's as he gets healthier.

