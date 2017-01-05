Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expects to miss next two contests

Whiteside (eye) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Whiteside continues to deal with a right eye contusion, but the Heat are hoping to have him back in time for Sunday's game against the Clippers. That timetable would also keep him out of Friday's tilt with the Lakers, but he should join the team on their current road trip shortly. With Whiteside out yet again, look for Willie Reed to draw another start at center after going off for an impressive 22 points and 18 rebounds over 32 minutes on Tuesday against the Suns.