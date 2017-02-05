Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Explodes for 30 points, 20 rebounds

Whiteside went nuclear with 30 points (14-17 FG, 2-3 FT), 20 rebounds and three blocks in 27 minutes Saturday during a 125-102 win over the 76ers.

With Joel Embiid (knee) and Jahlil Okafor (DNP-CD) watching from the sidelines, Whiteside dominated the smaller Ersan Ilyasova/Nerlens Noel frontcourt. He got deep paint position whenever he wanted on post-ups and snagged six offensive rebounds, earning a litany of putbacks. Whiteside was so effective through 27 minutes that the game was essentially out of reach for the 76ers after the third quarter, so Whiteside didn't even play the final period. If he did, there's no telling how much further damage he would have inflicted. Fantasy owners shouldn't put too much stock into this game, however. Whiteside would not have had this success if the 76ers didn't have a severely undersized frontcourt.