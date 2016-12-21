Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes for 32 points in season-high 47 minutes
Whiteside accrued 32 points (14-22 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, five blocks and one steal across 47 minutes in a 136-130 double-overtime loss to the Magic on Tuesday.
Whiteside's huge outing certainly made him pay off for those that used in him in DFS lineups Tuesday, but he indicated after the game that he was dissatisfied by the limited possessions that ran through him in the fourth quarter and the two overtimes. While the frustration of the Heat's 9-20 start to the season may be getting to him, it shouldn't result in Whiteside's production slowing anytime soon. He's reeled off double-doubles in five consecutive contests and is averaging 21.8 points, 17.4 boards and 2.6 blocks in 36.8 minutes per game over that span while hitting 58.4 percent of his attempts from the field.
