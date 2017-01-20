Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Has trouble late against Dallas

Whiteside recorded 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 28 minutes during a 99-95 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.

Despite facing a team that starts the lead-footed Dirk Nowitzki at center, along with a small-ball frontcourt of Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews, Whiteside struggled around the rim, an area he usually dominates. He was 0-2 in the fourth quarter, and bizarrely went away from his favorite post-up spot on the left block in favor of a midrange jumper and an awkward hook. Whiteside may be averaging career highs in minutes (33.7), points (17.3) and rebounds (14.2), but he needs to consistently take advantage of smaller lineups with his size.