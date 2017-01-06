Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Joins team, but out again Friday

Whiteside (eye) has been formally ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat indicated a couple days ago that Whiteside would likely miss Friday's contest, and while that remains the case, the center at least appears to be progressing well from the right rentinal contusion he sustained when he was poked in the eye one week earlier in a game against the Celtics. Though he'll be sidelined a fourth straight game, the Heat cleared Whiteside to fly to Los Angeles to join the team Friday, creating optimism that he might be available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, which is also being held in Los Angeles. For what it's worth, coach Erik Spoelstra indicated that the Heat expect Whiteside to play Sunday, but that may be dictated by how he performs during practice Saturday, as well as how much comfort he has with wearing goggles, which his eye doctor encouraged. Willie Reed would likely move back to a more limited role off the bench if Whiteside is back in action Sunday.