Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Listed as expected starter Sunday vs. Clippers

Whiteside (eye) is currently listed as the expected starter at center for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Whtieside, who has been absent the previous four games with an eye injury, rejoined the team in Los Angeles for Friday's loss to the Lakers. He was suited up on the bench, but was not available to play. He appears to be trending toward a return Sunday, and will likely have some form of protection over his injured right eye. Assuming he does indeed return, Willie Reed, who has played surprisingly well in his absence, will likely return to a more limited role off the bench.