Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out against Suns on Tuesday

Whiteside (eye) will not play Tuesday against the Suns.

Whiteside was poked in the right eye during Friday's matchup against the Celtics, and although the injury didn't initially appear to be severe, it has caused him to sit out against the Pistons Sunday along with the upcoming game against the Suns. Whiteside, Josh McRoberts (foot), and Justice Winslow (shoulder) also didn't travel with the team to Phoenix, so active Heat players will be limited. With Whiteside held out, expect Willie Reed and Udonis Haslem to see a boost in minutes.