Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Sunday with eye injury

Whiteside (eye) will not play Sunday against the Pistons.

Whiteside was poked in the eye against the Celtics on Friday and he apparently needs more time to rest before taking the court. The Heat are only working with nine active players Sunday, so Willie Reed and Udonis Haslem may see considerable time on the court in place of Whiteside.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola