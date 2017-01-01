Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Sunday with eye injury
Whiteside (eye) will not play Sunday against the Pistons.
Whiteside was poked in the eye against the Celtics on Friday and he apparently needs more time to rest before taking the court. The Heat are only working with nine active players Sunday, so Willie Reed and Udonis Haslem may see considerable time on the court in place of Whiteside.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Poked in eye, will see doctor•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Quiet scoring night in Thursday loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in Thursday win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes for 32 points in season-high 47 minutes•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Turns in another huge double-double Sunday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Tallies 11 points, 17 boards in loss•