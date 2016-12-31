Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Poked in eye, will see doctor

Whiteside was poked in the right eye late in Friday's game against the Celtics, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Whiteside took a finger to the eye late in the game, and while it doesn't appear to be overly serious, the center said he'll meet with a doctor when the team returns to Miami. The Heat are off Saturday before hosting Detroit on Sunday, so consider Whiteside optimistically questionable for that contest.