Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts monster double-double versus Warriors
Whiteside scored 28 points (13-17 FG, 2-3 FT) while pulling down 20 rebounds to go along with two blocks, two assists and a steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 107-95 loss to the Warriors.
Facing an undersized lineup that lacked the girth to keep him off the glass, Whiteside feasted and recorded his third 20-20 game of the season. He missed four games due to an eye contusion but has averaged 21.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and two blocks since returning to the lineup, erasing any concerns about the injury affecting his play moving forward.
