Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Puts up game-high 23 points

Whiteside produced 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-6 FT), 16 rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during a 106-88 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

Whiteside picked up his fourth double-double in a row while he racked up a game-high 23 points. He has picked up his scoring of late as he has been hot over the last five games, with averages of 20.4 points on 69.7 percent shooting, 15.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in that stretch. Whiteside gets a favorable matchup with the Nets on Friday.