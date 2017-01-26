Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Friday vs. Bulls

Whiteside (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Whiteside attempted to play through a sprained ankle during Wednesday's game against the Nets, but admitted afterwards that he probably should't have been out there. He continues to receive treatment on the ankle, but his availability for Friday likely depends on whether or not he can make it through the team's morning shootaround without any lingering issues. If Whiteside can't give it a go, Willie Reed would likely jump into the starting lineup and take on a much bigger role.