Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Saturday
Whiteside (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Whiteside continues to battle a sprained right ankle, which kept him out of Friday's win over the Bulls. On the second night of the back-to-back set, the Heat will wait until closer to game time to make a decision on Whiteside's status. If he's ultimately held out, James Johnson and Willie Reed would be in line for increased minutes. On Friday, the Heat went with a smaller lineup, featuring Reed at center and Luke Babbitt at power forward.
