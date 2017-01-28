Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Saturday

Whiteside (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Whiteside continues to battle a sprained right ankle, which kept him out of Friday's win over the Bulls. On the second night of the back-to-back set, the Heat will wait until closer to game time to make a decision on Whiteside's status. If he's ultimately held out, James Johnson and Willie Reed would be in line for increased minutes. On Friday, the Heat went with a smaller lineup, featuring Reed at center and Luke Babbitt at power forward.

