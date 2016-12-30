Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Quiet scoring night in Thursday loss

Whiteside compiled eight points (4-7 FG), 10 rebounds and two blocks over 35 minutes in Thursday's 91-82 loss to the Hornets.

After rattling off 10 double-doubles in 13 games to start December, Whiteside's scoring has taken a bit of a hit the last three games, as he's averaged 10.0 points over that span. He's holding his own on the boards for the most part, although he didn't quite maximize a favorable matchup Thursday against a Hornets squad that has trouble with interior defense. Whiteside recently expressed that he's been playing hurt, so perhaps physical limitations are to partly to blame for the slight dip in performance over the last three contests.