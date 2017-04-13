Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Records monstrous double-double Wednesday
Whiteside tallied 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 110-102 victory over the Wizards.
With the Heat right on the cusp of a playoff berth, Whiteside brought his A-game to the floor tonight, but unfortunately, the cards did not fall in the team's favor, as the Bulls won and hold the tiebreaker over the Heat. Whiteside finishes the season averaging a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds per game, very respectable numbers from a developing big man who looks to be the focal point of the Heat organization in upcoming years.
