Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out again

Whiteside (eye) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Whiteside was poked in the eye last Friday against the Celtics, causing him to miss the Heat's subsequent three contests. That absence will be extended by another game Friday, but Whiteside is at least traveling to Los Angeles to rejoin his teammates prior to tipoff. According to coach Erik Spoelstra, that should result in Whiteside returning to play the Clippers on Sunday, potentially while wearing protective goggles, but Willie Reed is expected to start in his place at center while sidelined again Friday.