Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Struggles offensively in Friday's victory over Nets

Whiteside provided eight points (3-10 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 108-99 victory over the Nets.

Whiteside failed to contain Brook Lopez, who dropped 30 points, and also picked up four personal fouls while struggling from the field, prompting coach Erik Spoelstra to only give him 25 minutes of action. That being said, he was still able to grab nine boards and swat four shots in those limited minutes, showing off his tremendous fantasy potential. The Heat's next chance to extend their 13-game winning streak comes on the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday against the 76ers, who are without their star center Joel Embiid (knee).