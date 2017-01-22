Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Turns in 16 points, 15 rebounds

Whiteside put up 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes Saturday during a 109-97 win over the Bucks.

Whiteside righted the ship after struggling to impact the game against Dallas on Thursday. The seven-foot Whiteside wrestled the Bucks' big men away from the rim, and earned himself free reign around the vital painted area. He consistently challenged shots, and even unsuccessfully went up to stuff a Giannis Antetokounmpo baseline dunk. More often than not, it seems, Whiteside is just chasing statistics, but he brought important physicality on Saturday which the Heat leveraged into a win.