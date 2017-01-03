Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Unable to fly with eye injury

Whiteside (eye) is unable to fly under his current condition, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This is especially troubling because the Heat will be starting a six-game road trip Tuesday in Phoenix. Whiteside has already been ruled out for Tuesday as he's back in Miami receiving treatment on his right eye that was poked Friday against Boston. While he hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Sacramento, it's hard to imagine the center being cleared in time to get on a plane and fly across the country. On top of that, there's a real possibility that Whiteside won't end up returning until Jan. 17 against the Rockets when the Heat return to Miami. During this undetermined absence, Willie Reed and Udonis Haslem will likely continue to benefit.