Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will not play Friday
Whiteside (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Whiteside left Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a sprained ankle and is still dealing with enough soreness to leave him out of Friday's contest. Winderman reported that coach Erik Spoelstra is leaving open the possibility that Whiteside is able to play in Saturday's game against the Pistons, but he should be considered questionable at best for the second game of the back-to-back set. With Whiteside absent, expect Willie Reed to enter the starting lineup and take on a much bigger role in the frontcourt Friday.
