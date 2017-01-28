Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will play Saturday vs. Detroit

Whiteside (ankle) has been cleared to play Saturday against Detroit.

A sprained right ankle, suffered Wednesday against Brooklyn, kept Whiteside out of action Friday in Chicago, but he'll return to the lineup on the second night of the back-to-back set. Expect Whiteside to be available in his usual capacity, meaning Willie Reed is likely to shift back to a reduced, reserve role. For the month of January, Whiteside holds averages of 15.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

