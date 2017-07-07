Heat's James Johnson: Agrees to stay with Heat
Johnson has agreed to a four-year deal to remain with the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Johnson, at 30-years-old, had a breakout campaign during the 2016-17 season. He averaged career-highs in points (12.8), rebounds (4.9), assists (3.6) and three-pointers (1.1) per game. He also expanded his overall role as a player, developing his ballhandling enough to facilitate the Heat's offense and honing in on his defensive abilities to play multiple positions. It seems likely that Johnson will command around the 27.4 minutes per game he saw last season, making him a solid fantasy option in a variety of formats.
