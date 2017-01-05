Johnson (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Johnson missed Tuesday's game against the Suns with an illness, but a heavy dose of rest and recovery has him ready for Wednesday's tilt with the Kings. He'll jump back into the power forward rotation, but still has to battle with both Luke Babbitt and Derrick Williams for minutes, which could keep his numbers down across the board. Over 12 December games, Johnson averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 23.3 minutes.