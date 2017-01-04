Johnson (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns.

The Heat are going to be dealing with some serious depth issues on Tuesday, with the likes of Hassan Whiteside (eye), Dion Waiters (groin), Tyler Johnson (head), Justise Winslow (shoulder) and Josh McRoberts (foot) all expected to sit out. That said, Luke Babbitt and Derrick Williams should pick up the bulk of the minutes at power forward, while Willie Reed and Udonis Haslem should hold down the center position.