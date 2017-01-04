Heat's James Johnson: Downgraded to doubtful Tuesday
Johnson (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns.
The Heat are going to be dealing with some serious depth issues on Tuesday, with the likes of Hassan Whiteside (eye), Dion Waiters (groin), Tyler Johnson (head), Justise Winslow (shoulder) and Josh McRoberts (foot) all expected to sit out. That said, Luke Babbitt and Derrick Williams should pick up the bulk of the minutes at power forward, while Willie Reed and Udonis Haslem should hold down the center position.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Game-time decision Tuesday with illness•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Erupts for 22 points off bench Friday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Productive off bench once again Thursday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Puts up 14 points, five boards in return•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Will warmup with intent to play Monday•