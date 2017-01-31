Johnson registered 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks across 33 minutes in Monday's victory over the Nets.

Luke Babbitt drew the start but played just seven minutes as Johnson played effectively off the bench. Johnson has now received 30 or more minutes in each of the last three games and should continue to see a lot of opportunity given the lack of depth on the Heat roster. If his shooting percentage can stay up (54 percent over the past two games) he can be an asset to a Heat team looking for playmakers.