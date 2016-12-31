Johnson accrued 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 24 minutes in a 117-114 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Johnson had been productive off the bench through the first month-plus of the season before getting sidetracked by a four-game absence due to shoulder injury, but he's been able to pick up where he left off since rejoining the rotation Dec. 12. The veteran forward has hit double figures in the scoring column in eight of his subsequent 10 games, averaging 13.3 points (on 53.5% shooting from the field) to go with 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per game. He's more likely to gain playing time than lose it at this point, especially with the Heat deeming fellow forward Josh McRoberts (foot) out indefinitely earlier this week.