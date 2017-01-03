Johnson wasn't present at the Heat's morning shootaround due to an illness and will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The nature of the illness is unclear, but the Heat will see how Johnson progresses over the afternoon before rendering a verdict on his status. The Heat can ill afford to be without Johnson on Tuesday, as the team is already missing key contributors in Hassan Whiteside (eye), Justise Winslow (shoulder) and Josh McRoberts (foot) from the frontcourt. With all those players sitting out Sunday against the Pistons, Johnson logged a season-high 34 minutes, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists as the Heat suffered their eighth loss in their last nine games.