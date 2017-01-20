Johnson finished with five points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during a 99-95 win over Dallas on Thursday.

Johnson's abnormally hot three-point shooting returned to the norm Thursday, as he missed all three of his attempts, but he bought himself court time in the waning moments of a tight game by putting the clamps on Harrison Barnes. Barnes was just 1-5 in the final quarter, and Johnson was the single biggest reason for that. It's vital for Johnson's fantasy value to get consistent playing time even when he shoots poorly.