Johnson finished with five points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during a 99-95 win over Dallas on Thursday.

Johnson's abnormally hot three-point shooting returned to the norm Thursday, as he missed all three of his attempts, but he bought himself court time in the waning moments of a tight game by putting the clamps on Harrison Barnes. Barnes was just 1-5 in the final quarter, and Johnson was the single biggest reason for that. It's vital for Johnson's fantasy value to get consistent playing time even when he shoots poorly.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola