Johnson was not present at shootaround Tuesday morning due to illness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The nature of the illness is unclear, but Johnson should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, with the decision likely to be made close to game-time. Johnson played a season-high 34 minutes Sunday against Detroit, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists as the Heat suffered their eighth loss in their last nine games.