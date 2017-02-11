Johnson provided 26 points (11-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 108-99 victory over the Nets.

Johnson continues to have the most productive season of his career with the Heat, who are on a 13-game winning streak. He's posting season averages of 11.7 points on 48.2 percent shooting, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 0.9 steals across 26.1 minutes per game. With Dion Waiters (ankle) sidelined the past two contests, Johnson has seen his workload increase, averaging 14.5 shots over those two tilts, which is a significant bump up from his season average of 9.2 field goal attempts per contest. Johnson is worth a look in most fantasy formats due to his all-around production, and is especially valuable in DFS when the Heat have a significant backcourt injury.