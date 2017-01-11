Johnson scored 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while recording six assists, two steals and two rebounds during Tuesday's 107-95 loss to the Warriors.

Johnson played effectively off the bench, scoring in double figures for the sixth straight game and earning his way onto nightly highlight shows with a ferocious dunk over Stephen Curry at the buzzer to end the first quarter. He has clearly found a niche with the Heat and has contributed across the board to the tune of 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 treys, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over that same six-game sample.